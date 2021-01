Wilson (lower body) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and will not play Tuesday against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson was on fire prior to sitting out Sunday's game against Buffalo with the injury, rattling off six points over a four-game point streak. He dished out 22 hits over that span, too, so his absence will be felt in fantasy circles as well as on the ice. Wilson will have another chance to suit up Thursday (also on the road against the Islanders).