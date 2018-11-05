Capitals' Travis Boyd: Activated off injured reserve
Boyd (foot), as expected, was taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Boyd was already confirmed to be in the lineup by the team, so this last step to activate him was just a formality. Boyd should take on a bigger role this season and should top the eight games he played last season, but figures to still slot into a bottom-six spot.
