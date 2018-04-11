Capitals' Travis Boyd: All but ruled out for Game 1
Boyd (illness) is doubtful for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Boyd missed practice Wednesday and has now been out of commission for five straight days. Of course, his lack of experience (eight NHL games) had probably left him off the radar in playoff pools anyway.
