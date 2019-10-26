Boyd notched a helper and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks.

Boyd had been a healthy scratch in all seven games he was on the Capitals' roster this season, but he drew into the lineup in place of Chandler Stephenson. Boyd repaid coach Todd Reirden's confidence by setting up Michal Kempny's equalizer in the third period. The 26-year-old produced five goals and 20 points in 53 appearances last year, showing the capability to add some depth scoring. It likely won't matter for fantasy purposes, however.