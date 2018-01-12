Capitals' Travis Boyd: Back in NHL
Boyd was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals called up Boyd as a reinforcement option ahead of the evening's road contest against the Hurricanes. Andre Burakovsky has come down with an illness, so extra depth was needed. Washington had enough bodies up front even before Boyd was summoned to the parent club, so there's no guarantee that he plays Friday.
