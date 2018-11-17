Capitals' Travis Boyd: Bags apple Friday
Boyd registered an assist while logging 11:44 of ice time during Friday's 3-2 overtime win against the Avalanche.
Boyd now has three helpers in six games since returning from a lower-body injury on Nov. 5, which is pretty solid production for a bottom-six player. The 25-year-old forward is benefitting from injuries to Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (upper body) but will need to keep producing effectively to beat out Nic Dowd and Dmitrij Jaskin for regular ice time when the Capitals are at full health.
