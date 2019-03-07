Capitals' Travis Boyd: Bags helper in win
Boyd registered an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Now with assists in consecutive games, Boyd is up to 14 in 41 games this season, to go along with four goals. Playing in a fourth-line capacity, the 25-year-old carries very little fantasy value at this stage of his career.
