Boyd's injury concerns his right foot, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports, adding that the skater could join the team for an upcoming trip to Western Canada so he can at least resume practice.

Boyd has yet to make his season debut, as he remains on long-term injured reserve with an injury that he sustained during training camp. According to Gulitti, the rookie will be eligible to return against the Canadiens on Nov. 1, though it's too early to tell if he'll be ready by then.