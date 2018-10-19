Capitals' Travis Boyd: Could travel with Caps
Boyd's injury concerns his right foot, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports, adding that the skater could join the team for an upcoming trip to Western Canada so he can at least resume practice.
Boyd has yet to make his season debut, as he remains on long-term injured reserve with an injury that he sustained during training camp. According to Gulitti, the rookie will be eligible to return against the Canadiens on Nov. 1, though it's too early to tell if he'll be ready by then.
More News
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Resumes skating Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Moves to LTIR•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Lower-body concern•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Expected to compete for fourth-line spot•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Inks two-year extension with Caps•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...