Boyd was placed on waivers by the Capitals on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Boyd served as a healthy scratch in three straight games. The Minnesota native's demotion comes as Washington tries to clear cap space in order to add Evgeny Kuznetsov to the roster. Assuming the 26-year-old clears, he will be assigned to AHL Hershey, but should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year.