Boyd will be in the lineup Monday against the Canadiens, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

With Richard Panik moving up to the top line while Alex Ovechkin (suspension) sits out after skipping the All-Star Game, Boyd will fill the void on the third line alongside Carl Hagelin and Lars Eller. The 26-year-old is likely to return to the press box upon Ovechkin's return and therefore possesses little fantasy upside beyond Monday's game.