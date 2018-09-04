Capitals' Travis Boyd: Expected to compete for fourth line spot during training camp
Boyd has a solid shot to make the Capitals' opening night roster, JJ Reagan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Reagan surmises that Boyd's abilities give him the best chance of the Capitals rookie crop to earn a spot on the roster for opening night. The 24-year-old will compete with Nic Dowd for the fourth-line center position vacated by Jay Beagle when the latter signed with the Vancouver Canucks in July. The recent signing of Sergei Shumakov could complicate matters further, but given the need for experience down the middle and Shumakov's unfamiliarity with the North American game, the smart money is on Boyd and Dowd making the roster out of camp --provided they do their part and perform well.
