Capitals' Travis Boyd: Headed for brief conditioning assignment
Boyd (foot) will head out on a conditioning assignment Friday and Saturday before rejoining the Capitals on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Since Boyd has been on long-term injured reserve, he doesn't need to be activated to the NHL roster immediately, allowing him the opportunity to get in game shape before taking the ice again for the Caps. He saw just eight games with the Capitals last season, but the promising 25-year-old pivot recorded 47 points -- 15 goals and 32 assists -- at AHL Hershey in 2017-18 and could serve in a bottom-six role for Washington.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.