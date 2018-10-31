Boyd (foot) will head out on a conditioning assignment Friday and Saturday before rejoining the Capitals on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Since Boyd has been on long-term injured reserve, he doesn't need to be activated to the NHL roster immediately, allowing him the opportunity to get in game shape before taking the ice again for the Caps. He saw just eight games with the Capitals last season, but the promising 25-year-old pivot recorded 47 points -- 15 goals and 32 assists -- at AHL Hershey in 2017-18 and could serve in a bottom-six role for Washington.