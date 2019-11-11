Head coach Todd Reirden indicated Boyd will be sent to the minors, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Boyd's reassignment is a result of Richard Panik (upper body) nearing a return to the lineup rather than an indictment of his performance given that the 26-year-old notched four assists in six games during his brief stint in the big leagues. The sixth-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft will report to AHL Hershey and await his next bite at the NHL apple.