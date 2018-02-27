Capitals' Travis Boyd: Heads back to parent club
Boyd was recalled from AHL Hershey on Tuesday.
While he's been the subject of multiple call-ups this season, Boyd has only drawn into two career games at the highest level. However, that won't take away from the fact that he led the AHL's Bears in goals (16) and assists (47) on the way to team MVP honors last season. The 24-year-old has posted a rough minus-20 rating with Hershey this campaign, but he's kept up the offensive production based on an output of 44 points through 56 games. Still, Boyd is likely a year or two away from earning enough NHL playing time necessary to make a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...