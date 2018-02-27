Boyd was recalled from AHL Hershey on Tuesday.

While he's been the subject of multiple call-ups this season, Boyd has only drawn into two career games at the highest level. However, that won't take away from the fact that he led the AHL's Bears in goals (16) and assists (47) on the way to team MVP honors last season. The 24-year-old has posted a rough minus-20 rating with Hershey this campaign, but he's kept up the offensive production based on an output of 44 points through 56 games. Still, Boyd is likely a year or two away from earning enough NHL playing time necessary to make a fantasy impact.