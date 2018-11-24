Boyd tallied an assist and two blocked shots during Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Boyd has been a significant offensive boost since his return from a lower-body injury on Nov. 5, especially given the injuries to Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (head). The sixth-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft is up to five assists in nine games, which is quite a feat given that he's logging just 9:39 of ice time per game. A fully healthy lineup will probably eat into his ice time, but given the spark he's provided, the Caps may choose to keep him in the lineup more often as the season wears on, so keep an eye on his production and usage moving forward.