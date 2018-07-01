Boyd was re-signed to a two-year, $1.6 million extension Sunday.

Boyd has emerged as a valuable depth piece for the Capitals, recording 15 goals and 32 assists in 61 games with AHL Hershey during 2017-18. The sixth-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft will have an opportunity to compete for a bottom-six role on the Capitals in 2018-19, but will need to garner a larger offensive role before he has any significant fantasy value.