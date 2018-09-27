Boyd is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

You have to feel for Boyd, as he was a favorite among the team's rookie forwards to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster as a fourth-line center. Based on his loose recovery timetable, he should miss at least the first few games at the top level. Generally, when a fringe player gets off to a late start to the season due to injury, he'll resume hockey activities with the team's minor-league affiliate.