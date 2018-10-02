Capitals' Travis Boyd: Moves to LTIR
Boyd (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Boyd was already considered week-to-week, but the move frees up a much-needed roster spot and salary room with Dmitrij Jaskin now on the roster and Tom Wilson expected to receive a lengthy suspension after his in-person hearing Wednesday. Nic Dowd is likely to hold down the fourth line center position in the interim.
