Boyd (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Boyd was already considered week-to-week, but the move frees up a much-needed roster spot and salary room with Dmitrij Jaskin now on the roster and Tom Wilson expected to receive a lengthy suspension after his in-person hearing Wednesday. Nic Dowd is likely to hold down the fourth line center position in the interim.