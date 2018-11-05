Boyd (foot) skated on the fourth line during Monday's morning skate, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Boyd has yet to play this season after being injured during training camp, but his presence alongside Jakub Vrana and Devante Smith-Pelly suggests a return to action to be fairly imminent. However, the 25-year-old forward has not formally been activated off the injured reserve list, so while it's looking fairly likely that he'll play Monday against the Oilers, nothing is official yet.