Capitals' Travis Boyd: Notches first NHL point Sunday
Boyd recorded an assist in 11:35 of ice time during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.
Boyd's milestone point came in his fifth NHL game as he has been pressed into service while Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) is on the injured list. The 24-year-old has been a very productive scorer in recent seasons with AHL-Hershey, including a 63-point campaign in 2017-18 and could be getting an audition for a full-time NHL role in the near future. Anchoring the third line with Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana, the sixth-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft doesn't hold much fantasy value in standard formats at this time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...