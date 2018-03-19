Boyd recorded an assist in 11:35 of ice time during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Boyd's milestone point came in his fifth NHL game as he has been pressed into service while Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) is on the injured list. The 24-year-old has been a very productive scorer in recent seasons with AHL-Hershey, including a 63-point campaign in 2017-18 and could be getting an audition for a full-time NHL role in the near future. Anchoring the third line with Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana, the sixth-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft doesn't hold much fantasy value in standard formats at this time.