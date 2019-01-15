Boyd tallied a power-play assist and two shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Boyd has been fairly productive of late with four goals and eight points in his last 15 games -- despite logging just 10:34 of ice time per game. The sixth-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has taken a big step forward in his development and could become a regular starter for the Capitals down the stretch. However, the unpredictability of ice time continues to hamper his fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues.