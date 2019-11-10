Boyd tallied an assist while logging 10:55 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Boyd has been quite productive since his recall following injuries to Washington's bottom six, with four helpers in six games despite averaging just 9:24 of ice time. With Carl Hagelin (upper body) and Richard Panik (upper body) expected back in the near future, the sixth-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft is likely headed back to the minors fairly soon despite his productive stint in the big leagues.