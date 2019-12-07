Boyd notched a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Boyd tallied the opening goal at 9:00 of the first period, converting on a nice feed from Carl Hagelin. Boyd has two goals and eight points in 16 appearances this season. Despite that solid pace for a bottom-six forward, he's expected to be the odd man out when Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) is ready to return to the lineup.