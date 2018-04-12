Coach Barry Trotz confirmed Wednesday that Boyd (illness) remains day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blue Jackets, indicating that he will miss the matchup, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Boyd will miss at least one more contest due to a bug, though he seems a likely candidate to remain scratched even when he's healthy. The 24-year-old pivot made his debut with the Capitals late in the campaign, but he averaged less than nine minutes of ice time since his recall and shouldn't figure into many playoff pools.