Capitals' Travis Boyd: Picks up pair of helpers
Boyd had two assists and was plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.
That's three assists in three games for the 26-year-old since being summoned from the press box, where he spent his first seven games of the season. Boyd is averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time per game and has totaled just two shots on goal so far, so his offensive contributions will likely be limited going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.