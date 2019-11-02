Boyd had two assists and was plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

That's three assists in three games for the 26-year-old since being summoned from the press box, where he spent his first seven games of the season. Boyd is averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time per game and has totaled just two shots on goal so far, so his offensive contributions will likely be limited going forward.

