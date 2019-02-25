Capitals' Travis Boyd: Playing time remains inconsistent
Boyd has three assists in his last 10 outings.
The 25-year-old center has been scratched in six of the Capitals' last 16 games. Boyd has added a bit of physicality with four hits in his last three games, but he has only 16 points in 37 contests this year. He averages 10:27 per game.
