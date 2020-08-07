Boyd tallied a goal and logged 11:50 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 round robin loss to the Flyers.

Boyd's marker was the highlight of Washington's rather anemic offensive effort against the division-rival Flyers. The 26-year-old was filling in as the third-line center while Lars Eller (personal) remains out of the Toronto bubble for the birth of his second child. The 177th overall pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft looks to be the primary depth option among Washington's forwards as the postseason ramps up.