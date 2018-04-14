Boyd (illness) returned to practice Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Boyd had been bugged by illness for the past week, but his presence on the ice at practice Saturday suggests he is ready to return if called upon. However, the 24-year-old pivot is a likely candidate to remain in the press box during the playoffs barring injuries to other forwards in the lineup.

