The Capitals recalled Boyd from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Capitals have already clinched their division with two games remaining on their regular-season schedule, so coach Barry Trotz will likely be giving unproven players like Boyd additional playing time as the campaign comes to a close. The 24-year-old forward has tallied one assist in seven games with the big club this season.

