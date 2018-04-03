Capitals' Travis Boyd: Promoted to parent club
The Capitals recalled Boyd from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Capitals have already clinched their division with two games remaining on their regular-season schedule, so coach Barry Trotz will likely be giving unproven players like Boyd additional playing time as the campaign comes to a close. The 24-year-old forward has tallied one assist in seven games with the big club this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...