Boyd posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Boyd set up Carl Hagelin for the Capitals' lone goal in the contest. The 26-year-old center has 10 points and 24 shots through 22 games this season. He's no lock for the lineup when the team is at full strength -- Boyd's played in the last two games due to Evgeny Kuznetsov's upper-body injury.