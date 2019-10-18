Capitals' Travis Boyd: Recalled from minors
Boyd was recalled from AHL Hershey.
Boyd had four goals and six points in three games in the minors prior to being recalled, so it's possible he'll see some NHL action while Richard Panik (upper body) is on the mend, but keep your fantasy expectations in check for the 26-year-old.
