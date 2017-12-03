Boyd was called up to the big club from AHL Hersey on Sunday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Boyd registered 50-plus points in each of the last two full seasons in the AHL and already has 20 points this season. The 24-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut and it remains to be seen if he'll be in the lineup during this NHL stint.

