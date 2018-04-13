Capitals' Travis Boyd: Resumes skating Friday
Boyd (illness) was spotted skating on his own Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Boyd has been under the weather for almost a week now, and it's unclear if he will be well enough to practice Saturday in advance of Sunday's pivotal Game 2 against the Blue Jackets. With Jay Beagle (upper body) still out, there's an opportunity for the 24-year-old playmaker to get some ice time if he can get up to speed quickly, but Saturday's practice will reveal just how far along his recovery is.
