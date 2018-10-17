Capitals' Travis Boyd: Resumes skating Wednesday
Boyd (lower body) has resumed skating, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Boyd has yet to be cleared for contact and will still miss the next five games on the long-term injured reserve list. The 25-year-old was expected to compete for a roster spot this season, but the addition of Dmitrij Jaskin earlier in October could further complicate his prospects for regular ice time upon returning.
