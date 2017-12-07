Boyd was sent down to AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Boyd is a tremendous distributor of the puck, having amassed 79 assists over 152 games for AHL Hershey between 2015-17. This shouldn't be viewed as your typical demotion, as he was merely subbing in for T.J. Oshie (upper body), who may be ready to go by Friday evening against the Rangers.

