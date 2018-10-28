Capitals' Travis Boyd: Returns to practice Sunday
Boyd (lower body) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Boyd has been out since the preseason with the injury, but his return to the lineup could be imminent. The 25-year-old center was expected to challenge Nic Dowd for the fourth-line center position, and although Dowd has played well, he has hardly locked down that spot, so there remains an opening for Boyd to carve out an everyday role for himself now that he's healthy.
More News
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Could travel with Caps•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Resumes skating Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Moves to LTIR•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Lower-body concern•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Expected to compete for fourth-line spot•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Inks two-year extension with Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.