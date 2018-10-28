Boyd (lower body) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Boyd has been out since the preseason with the injury, but his return to the lineup could be imminent. The 25-year-old center was expected to challenge Nic Dowd for the fourth-line center position, and although Dowd has played well, he has hardly locked down that spot, so there remains an opening for Boyd to carve out an everyday role for himself now that he's healthy.