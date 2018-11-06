Boyd fashioned a pair of assists in Monday's 4-2 home win over the Oilers, which also happened to be his season debut.

Boyd looked fantastic in his return from a foot injury, as he skated to a plus-2 rating and set up a pair of first-period goals -- one to Jakub Vrana and the other to Devante Smith-Pelly. Still, it's going to take maximum offensive efficiency from Boyd to be a recommended fantasy option since he figures to hold down a fourth-line role for the foreseeable future.