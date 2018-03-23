Boyd has been reassigned to AHL-Hershey, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The move could be to make room for the recently-signed Shane Gersich, but could also be an indication that Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) is nearing a return to action. Boyd had one assist and a plus-2 rating averaging 8:57 of ice time in four games during his latest stint in the majors.