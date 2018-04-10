Boyd (illness) wasn't on the ice for practice Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The assumption is that Boyd's still under the weather ahead of the team's playoff opener against the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Either way, we wouldn't expect the 2011 sixth-round draft pick to be utilized in many playoff survivor pools; he's only appeared in eight games as a rookie, with one assist standing as his only point through 8:50 of average ice time.