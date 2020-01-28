Capitals' Travis Boyd: Tickles the twine
Boyd tallied a goal while logging 12:09 of ice time during Monday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Boyd gave the Capitals the lead early in the second period by bouncing the puck of Canadiens' defenseman Jeff Petry's boot into an open net. The 26-year-old forward has managed a respectable three goals and nine points in 20 games despite averaging just 11:36 of ice time which would be enough to garner fantasy consideration in deeper leagues if he were seeing regular ice time. The Minnesotan is a very useful depth forward for the Capitals but is not a factor for fantasy purposes until he can secure regular playing time.
