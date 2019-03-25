Boyd scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

He displayed some nifty stickwork in tipping home Matt Niskanen's quick flip towards the net in the second period, a goal that stood up as the game-winner. Boyd hadn't found twine since Jan. 6, but this one gave the 25-year-old grinder an even 20 points through 48 games on the year.