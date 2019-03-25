Capitals' Travis Boyd: Tips home game-winner
Boyd scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
He displayed some nifty stickwork in tipping home Matt Niskanen's quick flip towards the net in the second period, a goal that stood up as the game-winner. Boyd hadn't found twine since Jan. 6, but this one gave the 25-year-old grinder an even 20 points through 48 games on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...