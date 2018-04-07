Capitals' Travis Boyd: Under the weather, out Saturday
Boyd is dealing with an illness that will prevent him from suiting up against the Devils on Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This closes the curtain on Boyd's rookie campaign, at least for the regular season. A single assist represented the Minnesota native's point total through eight games at the top level, but he held his own defensively based on a plus-2 rating. Drafted with a 2011 sixth-round pick, Boyd won't be a viable fantasy commodity unless he can start playing meaningful minutes -- barring an injury to one of the more established centers, don't expect that to suddenly happen in the postseason.
