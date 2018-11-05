Boyd (foot) was recalled from his conditioning stint in the minors and will be in the lineup against Edmonton on Monday.

Boyd will slot into a fourth-line role for Monday's clash with the Oilers in what will be his 2018-19 debut. The center technically still needs to be activated off injured reserve, but at this point, it is just a formality that likely had to wait until Nathan Walker cleared waivers and was officially sent down to the minors. With Boyd healthy, Nic Dowd figures to be relegated to the press box.