Capitals' Travis Boyd: Will play Monday
Boyd (foot) was recalled from his conditioning stint in the minors and will be in the lineup against Edmonton on Monday.
Boyd will slot into a fourth-line role for Monday's clash with the Oilers in what will be his 2018-19 debut. The center technically still needs to be activated off injured reserve, but at this point, it is just a formality that likely had to wait until Nathan Walker cleared waivers and was officially sent down to the minors. With Boyd healthy, Nic Dowd figures to be relegated to the press box.
More News
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Nearing return to lineup•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Headed for brief conditioning assignment•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Could travel with Caps•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Resumes skating Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Travis Boyd: Moves to LTIR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...