Van Riemsdyk notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Van Riemsdyk had the secondary helper on a Nicklas Backstrom goal in the third period. The 30-year-old van Riemsdyk finished the postseason with a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating, 13 blocked shots, eight hits and four shots on net while playing on the third pairing. He picked up a career-high 17 points with 75 shots on net, 129 blocked shots and 40 PIM in 72 regular-season outings.