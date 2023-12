Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist and four blocked shots during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Van Riemsdyk is still searching for his first goal but has managed five assists in 19 games thus far in the 2023-24 season. The 32-year-old is a steady presence on the blue line, but having eclipsed the 20-point mark just once in his career has yet to establish himself as a mainstream fantasy contributor.