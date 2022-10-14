Van Riemsdyk recorded an assist and blocked four shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Van Riemsdyk is settling in on the third pairing with fellow former Blackhawk Erik Gustafsson. Having never eclipsed the 20-point mark, "TVR" isn't likely to produce offense with the consistency fantasy managers need, but he has proven to be a useful depth player for the Capitals.