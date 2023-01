Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist, two shots, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Van Riemsdyk, bringing him to four goals and 11 points in 44 games on the season. The 31-year-old continues to log heavy minutes on the top defense pairing while John Carlson (face) remains sidelined, but a lack of offensive consistency and power-play usage limits his fantasy upside.