Van Riemsdyk (lower body) remains day-to-day, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Van Riemsdyk exited after logging just 1:34 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets and did not return. The 32-year-old is still be evaluated, but head coach Spencer Carbery remains optimistic he will not be out long-term. Expect Hardy Haman-Aktell or Lucas Johansson to fill the void in the interim, unless Joel Edmundson (hand) is deemed fit to return to action.