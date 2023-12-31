Van Riemsdyk posted an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Van Riemsdyk snapped a 10-game point drought with the helper on Beck Malenstyn's first-period marker. The 32-year-old van Riemsdyk has been a steady part of the Capitals' defense this season, most often serving in a bottom-four role. Despite his regular role, he's been a non-factor on offense with six assists and 34 shots on net over 30 contests. He's steadier in his own zone, adding 45 blocked shots with a minus-6 rating on a team that's not generating many goals throughout the roster.