Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist, a minus-1 rating and three shots during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Van Riemsdyk has been vaulted to the top pairing with Erik Gustafsson since the injury to John Carlson (face), posting two assists and a plus-7 rating in his last six games. The 31-year-old could be in for a career-high in points this season but has never reached the 20-point mark in any campaign and remains a fantasy commodity with limited appeal despite the extra ice time.